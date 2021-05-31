Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $36.94. 81,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

