Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.57 million. GDS posted sales of $189.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 1,154,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,354. GDS has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.