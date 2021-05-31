Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

Several analysts have commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

KIN opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.