Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

Several analysts have commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

KIN opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

