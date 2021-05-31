Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $6.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $6.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.07. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.58 to $26.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $535.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

