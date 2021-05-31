Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Target Price at $12.40

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

