Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $42.83

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.13 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

