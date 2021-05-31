Analysts Set Expectations for Boqii Holding Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boqii in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Boqii stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Boqii has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Boqii by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,842 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

