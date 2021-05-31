Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price at $17.29

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $2,567,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $2,030,000.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.