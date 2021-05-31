Analyzing Datto (MSP) and Its Rivals

Datto (NYSE: MSP) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Datto to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Datto and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 6 5 0 2.45 Datto Competitors 2146 11259 21029 604 2.57

Datto presently has a consensus price target of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Datto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datto is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto N/A N/A N/A Datto Competitors -39.49% -60.49% -3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datto and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million $22.50 million 76.97 Datto Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 57.64

Datto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Datto. Datto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

