Analyzing Fisker (FSR) and Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fisker
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.60
|Fisker Competitors
|915
|2282
|2585
|147
|2.33
Risk and Volatility
Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fisker
|N/A
|-9.62%
|-5.76%
|Fisker Competitors
|-421.80%
|2.25%
|-0.20%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fisker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fisker
|N/A
|-$130.00 million
|-33.15
|Fisker Competitors
|$52.36 billion
|$1.86 billion
|41.00
Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
