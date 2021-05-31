Analyzing Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 7.22% 12.14% 9.05% Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Eurofins Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.43 $90.66 million N/A N/A Eurofins Scientific $5.19 billion 3.47 $218.74 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nihon Kohden and Eurofins Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eurofins Scientific 2 0 3 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), pacemakers, ventilators, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment, including hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic. It provides agroscience, agro testing, assurance, biopharma, clinical diagnostics, consumer product testing, cosmetics and personal care, environment testing, food and feed testing, forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, technologies, and REACH services. The company serves clients from a range of industries, including the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and clinical diagnostics sectors. It operates approximately 800 laboratories in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

