Analyzing The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The RealReal and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal $298.27 million 5.32 -$175.83 million ($1.98) -8.82 PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The RealReal.

Profitability

This table compares The RealReal and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal -61.23% -85.02% -28.59% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of The RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of The RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The RealReal and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal 0 6 7 0 2.54 PLBY Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $25.42, indicating a potential upside of 45.49%. PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given The RealReal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The RealReal is more favorable than PLBY Group.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

