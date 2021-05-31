AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE AON opened at $253.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. AON has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

