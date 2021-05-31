APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $19.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,068. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -346.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.