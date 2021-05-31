Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.