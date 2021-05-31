Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 29th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after buying an additional 967,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $36,604,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,776,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

