Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) vs. Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Financial Contrast

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aramark has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $33.27, indicating a potential downside of 10.92%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark -5.42% -14.89% -2.70% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $12.83 billion 0.74 -$461.53 million ($0.17) -219.71 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark.

Summary

Aramark beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

