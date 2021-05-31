Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £156.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 909.38.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
