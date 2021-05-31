Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £156.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 909.38.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

