Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 431,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,252. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $769.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

