Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,988. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 394,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

