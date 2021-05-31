Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

