Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,677 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

