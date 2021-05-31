Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,314 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.13. 215,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

