Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

VO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,354. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

