Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.52. 101,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

