Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,850 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $112.10. 1,019,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,064,318. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.07.

