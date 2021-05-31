Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ARDS opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARDS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

