Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ARDS opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.13.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARDS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
