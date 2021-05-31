Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,011 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

