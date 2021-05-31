Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 587 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

