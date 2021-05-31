Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,390 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 155.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 149.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMND opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

