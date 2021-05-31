Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $63,357,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,507,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.