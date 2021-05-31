Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of BHF opened at $48.66 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

