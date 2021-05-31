Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CommScope were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

