ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 93,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $49.83 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

