Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Aryzta stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Aryzta has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARZTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

