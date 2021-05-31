ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASA opened at $24.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

