Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.