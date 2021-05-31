Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assertio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Assertio has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

