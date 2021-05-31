Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

