Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 67.9% in May

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the April 29th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JG shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter worth $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JG opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.41. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

