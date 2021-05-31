Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. 296,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,162. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.