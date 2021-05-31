Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.42 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $26.42 million and $416,038.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,443,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,417,650 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

