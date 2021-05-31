Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

BNDSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.