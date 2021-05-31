Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in May

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the April 29th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BKHPF opened at $7.37 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

