Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

