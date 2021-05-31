Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 294.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ResMed were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $205.85 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.