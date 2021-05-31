Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

