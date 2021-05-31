Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 14,069 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.63 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

