Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 35,079 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,079 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twitter were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Twitter by 560.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 353,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital increased their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

