Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.98 on Monday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.